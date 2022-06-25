Covid kills 4 in Iran in 24 hours

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,383 with four more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

136 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,061,516 patients out of a total of 7,236,064 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

221 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 64,627,021 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,973,163 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,705,409 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.