Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Covid kills 4 in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed that coronavirus had killed four people in the country over the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,383 with four more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

136 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 39 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,061,516 patients out of a total of 7,236,064 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

221 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 64,627,021 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,973,163 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,705,409 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks