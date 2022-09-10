Covid in Iran: Virus infects over 300 people, 19 killed

Some 19 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,154, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

344 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 104 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,314,681 patients out of a total of 7,538,125 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

634 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,042,346 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,433,765 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,029,476 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.