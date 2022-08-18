Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Covid in Iran: 62 deaths, 4,500 infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Covid has killed 62 more people in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry figures released on Thursday. It also reported over 4,500 people have tested positive from Wednesday to Thursday nationwide.

62 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,222, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

4,527 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 980 of whom were hospitalized, it announced.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,210,574 patients out of a total of 7,497,844 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,411 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,884,845 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,266,832 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,332,119 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks