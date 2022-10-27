COVID-19 in Iran: 3 deaths, 110 new infections

According to figures released by the ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 144,562 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 110 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,557,134.

Of the latest new cases, 47 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,331,241 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 138 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 65,117,058 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,522,164 have received their second jab and 31,321,450 have got a third or fourth shot. Over the past 24 hours, 5,927 people have received a jab.

Currently, 4 towns are labeled as red, which is the highest alert level in Iran’s color-code system for the disease. 26 towns are labeled as orange, while 188 are regarded as yellow. 230 towns are labeled as blue, which means cases of the disease are very low.