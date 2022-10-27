Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

COVID-19 in Iran: 3 deaths, 110 new infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran’s health ministry on Thursday announced that 3 patients had lost their lives to coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

According to figures released by the ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 144,562 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 110 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,557,134.

Of the latest new cases, 47 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,331,241 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 138 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 65,117,058 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,522,164 have received their second jab and 31,321,450 have got a third or fourth shot. Over the past 24 hours, 5,927 people have received a jab.

Currently, 4 towns are labeled as red, which is the highest alert level in Iran’s color-code system for the disease. 26 towns are labeled as orange, while 188 are regarded as yellow. 230 towns are labeled as blue, which means cases of the disease are very low.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks