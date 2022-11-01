Tuesday, November 1, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Covid in Iran: Over 120 patients in critical condition

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran reached 144,580 on Tuesday, according to official figures. More than 120 patients are in intensive care units nationwide.

Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,580, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

155 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 55 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,332,123 patients out of a total of 7,557,805 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

126 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,121,202 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,527,027 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,334,215 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks