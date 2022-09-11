Covid infects 700 people in Iran, 24 killed

Some 24 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,178, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

696 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 199 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,315,563 patients out of a total of 7,538,821 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

547 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,046,295 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,438,202 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,049,116 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.