Thursday, November 10, 2022
Covid infects over 70 people in Iran, 2 killed

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry figures on Thursday showed that more than 70 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The deadly disease has also killed 2 more patients over the period.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 2 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

According to figures released by the ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 144,607 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 72 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,558,762.

Of the latest new cases, 46 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,333,602 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 91 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 65,128,567 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

58,535,914 have received their second jab and 31,353,031 have got a third or fourth shot.

