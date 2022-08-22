Monday, August 22, 2022
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Covid infects 4k people in Iran, 62 killed

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry figures on Monday showed that 4,088 people had tested positive for the Covid in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic also increased to 143,449 with 62 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease.

62 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,449, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

4,088 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 892 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,241,811 patients out of a total of 7,510,702 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,331 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,930,122 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,308,068 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,439,057 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

