Covid infects over 1,400 people in Iran, 47 killed

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian health ministry figures on Wednesday showed that more than 1,400 people had tested positive for the Covid in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic also increased to 143,867 with 47 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,296,683 patients out of a total of 7,528,961 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,082 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it continued.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,995,864 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,377,105 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,785,876 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

