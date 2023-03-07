Tuesday, March 7, 2023
type here...
Media WireHealthcare

Covid infections rising rapidly in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran's Health Ministry annouced on Tuesday more than 600 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Five people died of the disease during the time span.

Some five more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,907, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

609 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 287 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,869 patients out of a total of 7,571,352 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

369 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,205,417 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,600,324 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,650,844 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks