Covid infections rising rapidly in Iran

Some five more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,907, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

609 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 287 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,869 patients out of a total of 7,571,352 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

369 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,205,417 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,600,324 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,650,844 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.