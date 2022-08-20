Saturday, August 20, 2022
Covid infections keep declining in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of Covid infections in Iran keeps declining with the country's Health Ministry figures on Saturday putting the daily caseload at 1,800.

44 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,332, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

1,835 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 504 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,226,357 patients out of a total of 7,503,369 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,361 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,906,094 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,286,921 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,336,452 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

