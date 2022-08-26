Covid deaths in Iran near 144k, over 1,200 patients in critical conditions

35 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,647, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

2,019 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 524 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,271,024 patients out of a total of 7,520,993 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,208 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it continued.