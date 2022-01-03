Iran Covid deaths hit record low in nearly two years

The daily fatalities from the disease last stood at 21 on March 7, 2020.

The latest deaths push to 131,702 the Covid kill count in Iran. The daily caseload from the disease was 2,624 including 334 hospitalizations as well.

Over 120 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered since Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign gained steam in summer.

More than 8 million people have received their boosters as well.

Authorities credit the vaccination drive with the downward trend in Covid deaths and cases compared to several months ago when daily fatalities hit the grim 800 milestone.

Meanwhile officials are raising the alarm over the fast spread of the new variant of Covid-19, dubbed Omicron. Some experts are waring of quote Covid tsunami in case of relaxation of the health protocols.