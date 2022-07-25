Monday, July 25, 2022
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Iran Covid: Nearly 10k patients identified in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Almost 10,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Iran in the past 24 hours, as the country is experiencing its seventh wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

33 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,477, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

9,775 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1397 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,074,166 patients out of a total of 7,337,928 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

972 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,753,349 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,118,296 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 29,890,267 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

