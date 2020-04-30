COVID-19 Punishes Those Who Sanctioned Iran’s Oil: First VP

Iran’s First Vice President says the coronavirus took severe revenge on the countries that sought to harm the Islamic Republic by imposing sanctions on the Iranian oil.

Es’haq Jahangiri said on Wednesday these countries will understand what difficult conditions will be created for the managers when one of the most important sources of income is eliminated.

“Today, the price of Persian Gulf oil has reached $14 to $15, which makes it unreasonable to extract oil given the costs. We are affected by lower prices, but we are better prepared to deal with the crisis,” he underlined.

Speaking in a meeting with managers and top officials of the country’s health ministry, the top official said one of the economic consequences of the corona epidemic was the fall of stock market indices across the world, but the Iranian stock market did well and showed amazing growth.

As regards the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, he noted that fortunately, the performance of the government and the medical staff proved the effectiveness of the Islamic Republic and the government.

This became more apparent when, along with Iran, other countries started to handle the crisis. By comparing the situation after the outbreak of the disease, the people realised the efficiency of the medical system and the management of the Iranian government, maintained Jahangiri.

“There were negative atmosphere to underestimate the government’s performance, but due to the high rate of casualties in the United States and European countries despite their economic capacity, it was proved that Iran has performed very well in dealing with the crisis so far.”

They thought Iran would be defeated by the coronavirus due to the sanctions, but this did not happen by God’s grace and thanks to the efforts of the managers and the medical staff, as well as the cooperation of the people, continued Jahangiri.

In the end, Jahangiri emphasised the continuation of screening plan and implementation of research and scientific projects to break the chain of virus transmission, adding the method of the Islamic Republic of Iran in dealing with COVID-19 has attracted the attention of various countries at the international level.