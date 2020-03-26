COVID-19 Pandemic: Iran Confirms 2,389 New Cases

Iran’s health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday the new cases increase the total number of infections in the country to 29,406.

The death toll has also risen to 2,234, he added.

“10,457 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” he added.

He said 50.8 million Iranian people have so far been screened for the virus as part of a national mobilization plan.