COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran: New Fatalities Continue to Decline

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 391 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported since November 2.

In her press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 47,486.

Lari also reported 13,402 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 935,799.

So far, she added, 648,831 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,865 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,038,556 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.