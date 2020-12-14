COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran: 250 New Deaths, 7,500 New orinq

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 251 new deaths caused by COVID-19, and 7,501 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to Sima-Sadat Lari, the new fatalities increase Iran’s overall death toll to 52,447, and the new cases raise the total number of infections to 1,115,770.

Lari went on to say that 5,711 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,750,359 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 12 cities are in the “red zone”, 288 in the “orange zone”, and 148 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “red zones” include Zarrindasht in Fars province, Baft in Kerman province, Gomishan in Golestan province, Astara, Bandar Anzali, Rudsar and Talesh in Gilan province, and Amol, Behshahr, Ramsar, Galugah, and Neka in Mazandaran province.