COVID-19 in Iran: Death Toll Rises to 2,640

The country’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday 2,901 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

That brings to 38,309 the total number of people infected with the deadly disease in Iran.

“12,391 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” he added.

According to Jahanpour, 3,467 patients are in severe conditions.

He said the average age of infected patients is 55 years old and the average age of victims 69 years old.

The Iranian official also underlined that up to now about 60 million Iranians have been screened by health centres and 97.3 percent of them are happy with the results of the plan.