COVID-19 Fatalities in Iran Exceed 10,000: Official

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman says 134 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 10,130.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,595 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 215,096.

According to the spokeswoman, 175,103 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,899 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,530,437 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, and Kermanshah provinces have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The number of patients hospitalized in Tehran and Fars provinces also shows a growing trend, she added.