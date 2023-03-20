Monday, March 20, 2023
COVID-19 cases on rise in Iran, minister says new wave started on eve of Nowruz

By IFP Media Wire
Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday more than 900 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. 19 people died of the disease during the time span. Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said that the 8th wave of coronavirus has started in the country.

19 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 145,091, Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

942 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 454 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,342,490 patients out of a total of 7,580,858 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

454 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 65,209,250 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,604,565 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,668,315 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

