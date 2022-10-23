Coronavirus kills one person in Iran

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,544, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A sum of 194 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 52 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,330,457 patients out of a total of 7,556,097 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

A sum of 137 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,111,767 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,516,171 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,304,642 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.