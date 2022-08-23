Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Coronavirus kills 56 patients in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian health ministry figures on Tuesday showed that Covid had killed 56 more people in the country in the previous 24 hours.

3,227 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 726 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,249,458 patients out of a total of 7,513,928 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,311 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,937,780 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,316,777 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,491,123 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

