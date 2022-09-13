Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Coronavirus kills 22 more Iranians

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the COVID pandemic in Iran increased to 144,221 with 22 more people killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

618 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 187 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,317,290 patients out of a total of 7,540,316 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

466 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,053,673 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,446,638 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,085,666 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

