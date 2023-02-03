Coronavirus kills 2 patients in Iran over 24 hours

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,754, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

63 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 37 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,723 patients out of a total of 7,564,614 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

215 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,193,317 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,586,882 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,610,004 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.