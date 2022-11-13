Coronavirus kills 2 more in Iran

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,612, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

57 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 26 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,013 patients out of a total of 7,558,950 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

73 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,130,320 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,537,790 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,356,421 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.