Monday, September 19, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Coronavirus kills 18 across Iran with 726 new infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry’s Monday figures show that Covid has killed 18 people in the past 24 hours in the country. The daily caseload also stands at 726.

Some 18 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,319, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

726 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 131 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,321,458 patients out of a total of 7,543,548 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

249 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,065,138 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,460,617 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,142,263 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks