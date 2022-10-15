Coronavirus in Iran: 6 killed, hundreds of new cases

Some six more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,516, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

397 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 123 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,328,944 patients out of a total of 7,554,006 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

113 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,104,236 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,507,460 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,282,429 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.