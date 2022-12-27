Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Coronavirus infects 35 people in Iran, 2 killed

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed that 35 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The deadly disease has also killed 2 more patients during the period.

Some 2 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,677 Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

35 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 22 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,997 patients out of a total of 7,560,887 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

78 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,150,852 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,561,958 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,399,125 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks