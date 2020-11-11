Coronavirus Figures Continue to Rise in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 11,780 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 462 new fatalities caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the highest records since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases raise the total number of cases to 715,068, and the new fatalities increase the overall death toll to 39,664.

So far, she added, 536,105 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,601 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,344,821 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.