Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Coronavirus cases rising rapidly in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

More than 350 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, marking a rapid upward trajectory in the daily caseloads.

Five more Iranian have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 144,817, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

358 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 194 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,338,865 patients out of a total of 7,567,161 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

288 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,200,475 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,594,282 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,632,498 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

