Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Coronavirus cases on rise in Iran: 135 infected in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
Covid in Iran

The number of Coronavirus cases is on the rise again in Iran. Iranian Health Ministry figures on Monday showed 135 people had been infected in the past 24 hours.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,710, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

135 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 54 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,489 patients out of a total of 7,562,060 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

163 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,161,739 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,570,485 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,511,793 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks