Cooperation between Iran and Turkey helps regional stability: Iranian security chief

Fidan was received for a meeting by Ahmadian to discuss the all-out expansion of cooperation, especially in the security and economic fields.

In the meeting, Ahmadian pointed to the long-standing history of cooperation between the two countries and asserted that the relations between the two countries create security and stability in the region.

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening the economic cooperation between Tehran and Ankara, especially in the field of energy and transit, and considered the target of %30 billion bilateral trade to be within reach.

Referring to the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in dealing with Islamophobia and desecration of the Holy Quran, Ahmadian stated, “Iran and Turkey, as the two largest countries in the Islamic world, have a duty to abide by their religious and historical commitments and stand against the cowardly attack of international Zionism’ agents who target the beliefs of millions of Muslims across the world.”

The Turkish foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Ahmadian as the SNSC secretary and announced his country’s interest in the all-out expansion of relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that a new chapter for bilateral and multilateral cooperation will open during Ahmadian’s tenure.