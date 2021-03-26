Chinese Foreign Minister in Tehran for Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in Tehran for a two-day official visit.

During his stay in Tehran, the Chinese top diplomat will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani.

He will also meet Ali Larijani, the former speaker of the Iranian parliament who has played a key role in promoting Iran-China relations, especially with regard to the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement.

The IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency says the foreign ministers of Iran and China will finally sign the 25-year strategic cooperation deal between the two countries during their Saturday meeting.