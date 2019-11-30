Chinese Firms Invited to Invest in Iran’s Tourism Sector

Ali-Asghar Mounesan says Tehran is ready to work closely with Beijing in tourism and cultural areas within the framework of the Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road.”

“If Chinese investors are interested, we can offer them land in order to invest in the construction of tourism sites and facilities,” he said in a meeting with Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism ‎Luo Shugang in Beijing.

The Iranian minister also expressed readiness boost cooperation with Beijing in the field of cultural activities, especially research and the restoration of ancient monuments.

“We have good cooperation with European countries such as Germany, France and Italy in this filed, and we can work with China, too, in this area, especially with regards to the exchange of researchers and experts,” Mounesan added.

He noted Iran and China enjoy very good political and economic ties, adding the two sides can forge closer cooperation on cultural and tourism fronts as well.

He said high on Iran’s agenda is to train Chinese-speaking tourists, calling on the Chinese Embassy to help in that regard.

The Chinese official, in turn, thanked Mounesan and said he would like to see a rise in the number of tourists of both countries. He expressed readiness to help train Chinese-speaking tour guides.