China says to conduct maritime drills with Iran and Russia in Gulf of Oman

“In accordance with the agreements of the armed forces of Russia, China, Iran and other countries, the naval forces of China, Iran, Russia and other countries will conduct joint naval exercises ‘2023 Marine Security Belt’ in the Gulf of Oman from March 15-19,” the ministry said in a statement shared on WeChat.

The drills will help “deepen practical cooperation among the navies of participating countries,” the ministry added.

China has forged a “no limits” partnership with Russia during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two. Western officials have also previously raised concerns that China may be considering providing Russia with lethal military assistance, an accusation denied by Beijing.

Moscow’s growing defense partnership with Tehran has intensified over the past year as Russia has become increasingly desperate for external military support for its war against Ukraine.