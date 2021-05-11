Chief Negotiators of Iran, E3 Hold Four-Way Meeting in Vienna

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, the head of Iran’s negotiating team in the Vienna talks, had a quadrilateral meeting with the chief negotiators of the three European countries (Germany, France, and Britain) on Monday as part of the ongoing consultations on the JCPOA in the Austrian capital.

Expert-level meetings were also held both bilaterally and within the framework of the three working groups.

During the Friday meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the participants decided that the negotiations and consultations continue intensively and in a faster pace. Hence, several continuous meetings are held every day at different levels among Iran and the P4+1.