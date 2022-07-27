Chief negotiator: Iran has put forth ideas to conclude nuclear talks

Ali Bagheri Kani’s confirmation came after the EU’s Josep Borrell wrote in an essay in the Financial Times, “I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA,” referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the Iran nuclear agreement.

Bagheri said on Twitter, “Had serious and constructive exchanges with other sides in the course of the past week on Vienna negotiations. The Coordinator has shared his ideas to conclude the negotiations. We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance and form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared.”

Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, have held several rounds of talks in the Austrian and Qatari capitals to restore the agreement after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Under the nuclear pact, Tehran rolled back its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.