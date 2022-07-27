Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Chief negotiator: Iran has put forth ideas to conclude nuclear talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator has confirmed that the European Union’s foreign policy chief has put forward a new draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, saying the Islamic Republic has also proposed its own ideas to conclude the negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani’s confirmation came after the EU’s Josep Borrell wrote in an essay in the Financial Times, “I have now put on the table a text that addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore the JCPOA,” referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the Iran nuclear agreement.

Bagheri said on Twitter, “Had serious and constructive exchanges with other sides in the course of the past week on Vienna negotiations. The Coordinator has shared his ideas to conclude the negotiations. We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance and form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared.”

Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, have held several rounds of talks in the Austrian and Qatari capitals to restore the agreement after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Under the nuclear pact, Tehran rolled back its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks