Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...
Featured NewsIFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclearSecurity

Cause of Accident at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site Discovered

By IFP Editorial Staff
1
3

Today's Front Pages

Media

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 29

Fatemeh Askarieh - 0
Iranian Newspapers Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Many Afghan Nationals Residing in Iran Return Home Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Analyst: Trump's Offer of Talks Before Elections Makes No Sense Ebtekar...
Read more

Iran in Pictures

Cultural Heritage

Iran’s History in Photos: Castle of Lions

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Shir Qaleh or the Castle of Lions is located on the top of a mountain in central Iran.
Read more
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

Keivan Khosravi announced on Friday that technical and security investigation conducted by the relevant organizations has exactly discovered the cause of the accident that occurred at ‘Ahmadi Roshan’ nuclear site in Natanz on July 2.

Experts from various sectors in charge of assessing and investigating the incident were present at the site of the accident immediately after it happened on Thursday morning, he added, noting, “Various hypotheses about the cause of the incident were tested with a detailed assessment of the impacts, quality and extent of the damages that have been done, and the main cause of the accident has been identified.”

Khosravi said more details on why and how the accident occurred will be made public at the appropriate time “due to security considerations.”

The spokesman finally emphasized that the damages to an industrial shed under construction in Natanz nuclear facility has been “limited”.

“There have been no nuclear materials at the site of the incident, and the issue of leak of radioactive materials in the wake of the incident is categorically dismissed,” he noted.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Thursday that an open-air warehouse under construction at Natanz nuclear facility has been damaged in the accident, but no casualties have been reported.

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the accident had no casualties and did not disrupt running operations at the facility.

He also noted that there is no cause for concern over possible contamination as the warehouse was not operational.

Previous articleIran, Iraq Weigh Plans to Boost Defence Ties
Next articleHas Iran Found Whereabouts of Its Abducted Diplomats after 37 Years?
- Advertisement -

Related Posts

Iran Says Holds US Accountable Should Anything Happen to Its Airplane

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi says Tehran is investigating the details of the Thursday night's incident involving a Beirut-bound Mahan Air flight.
Read more

MPs May Oblige Iran Gov’t to Stop Implementing Additional Protocol

IFP Editorial Staff - 1
An Iranian lawmaker has provided more details of a parliamentary motion that, if passed, would oblige the government to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Read more

Iran Sends Ukrainian Jetliner’s Black Box to Paris

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
An Iranian deputy foreign minister says the flight recorder of a Ukrainian passenger plane shot down by mistake near Tehran in January has been taken to France for analysis.
Read more

1 COMMENT

  1. if the zionists are involved in this than iran should send missile from its soil and utterly wreck them to send a notice

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Iran News

Foreign Policy

Iran Calls US Warplanes’ Harassment of Its Civilian Plane ‘Air Terrorism’

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The Iranian president has dismissed as “air terrorism” the US jet fighters’ harassment of an Iranian airliner in the Syrian airspace which endangered the lives of its passengers.
Read more
Security

Iran’s Military Satellite Takes High-Resolution Images of US Base in Qatar

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The military satellite Noor, sent into orbit by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has taken clear mosaic images of Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command in Qatar.
Read more
Media

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 29

Fatemeh Askarieh - 0
Iranian Newspapers Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Many Afghan Nationals Residing in Iran Return Home Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Analyst: Trump's Offer of Talks Before Elections Makes No Sense Ebtekar...
Read more
Photo of the Day

Soostan Lagoon in Northern Iran Dries Up

Photo of the Day - 0
Photo by Omid Rajabipour, Tasnim News Agency
Read more
Healthcare

Iran Says Some 260,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 259,116 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.
Read more

Updates

Architecture

Iran Architecture in Photos: Fin Garden in Kashan

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Located in central Iran, Fin Garden is well-known not only for its beautiful architecture, but also an important historical event.
Read more

Qamsar, Hub of Rosewater Extraction in Iran

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Special ceremonies are annually held in central Iran where rosewater is extracted and babies are rolled through rose petals to stay immune to disease.
Read more

Tis Mosque, Millennium-Old Building in Southeastern Iran

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Tis Mosque is located in Chabahar, southeastern Iran. The interior of this building, which is similar to Pakistani and Indian mosques, has been built 1,000 years ago.
Read more

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

Foreign Policy

Iran Urges Other Countries Not to Be Deceived by US over Arms Embargo

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
A senior Iranian official has urged other countries not to be deceived by the US, which is trying to have the UN’s arms embargo on Iran extended.
Read more
Foreign Policy

Iran Says Won’t Retaliate in Kind for US’ Harassment of Passenger Plane

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic has no intention of retaliating in kind for the harassment of an Iranian airliner by two US warplanes in Syrian airspace.
Read more