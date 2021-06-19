Caracas: Iran’s Dispatch of Oil Tanker to Venezuela ‘Unforgettable’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza have discussed the latest status of bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting held in the Turkish city of Antalya, Zarif touched upon the United States’ illegal moves to obstruct the implementation of the JCPOA, and elaborated on the latest status of talks in Vienna on the nuclear deal.

The top Venezuelan diplomat, in turn, referred to Washington’s illegal sanctions against that country and the US preventing the purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

Arreaza thanked Iran’s support for the Venezuelan government and nation, and hailed as unforgettable Iran’s assistance during tough days and the dispatch of an Iranian oil tanker to Venezuela.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest situation of Iraq, Afghanistan and Latin American countries.