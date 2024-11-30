Reports of captivity, injury of Iranian Consulate staff in Aleppo dismissed

The news agency stated that all consulate staff are in good health and safety and debunked reports claiming otherwise.

The denial comes as terrorists in Syria claim to have occupied several neighborhoods in Aleppo, although they have not officially claimed full control of the city yet.

Clashes have been reported between terrorists and Syrian army forces in the Alleramoon neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.

The news agency reported earlier this week that the commander of Iranian advisors in Aleppo, General Kiomars Pourhashemi, was martyred in an attack by Israeli regime-affiliated terrorists and mercenaries in the city.