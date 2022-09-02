Canada refuses to issue visa to renowned Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian

The band was scheduled to hold concerts from September 2 to 11 in several Canadian cities, including in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary, but Shajarian announced on Thursday that the plan has been indefinitely postponed.

The renowned singer wrote on his Instagram page, “Unfortunately, today, September 1, the last chance to get visas for Homayun Shajarian and some members of the Siavash group was missed.”

He added that “after going through the long process of obtaining visas and waiting every day and following up with the project’s lawyer,” half of the Iranian and non-Iranian members of the band have arrived in Toronto and the other half, including Homayoun, are still in Iran.

The Canadian embassy in Tehran has not provided any explanation for the decision.

Homayoun is the son of the legendary Iranian vocalist and traditional Persian music maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian who passed away in October 2020.