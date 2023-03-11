Britain, France voice concerns over Iran’s nuclear program

The France – United Kingdom Summit took place in Paris on Friday for the first time since 2018. In a joint statement, issued after the talks, the two nations “reaffirm their determination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon capability.”

The UK and France “share grave concerns about Iran’s serious escalation of its nuclear program,” the document reads.

“They expect Iran to fully cooperate with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency <…> and to comply with all its commitments and legally-binding international obligations with the IAEA,” the two countries added.

Paris and London are set to “reinforce their close coordination on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon capability.”

Iran and the IAEA have issued a joint statement following the UN nuclear watchdog chief’s visit to Tehran, and agreed to continue their interactions in a spirit of cooperation and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran.

Both sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement, according to the statement.

Iran has always had full cooperation with the IAEA and allowed it to visit the country’s nuclear sites.