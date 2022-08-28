Sunday, August 28, 2022
Body of ethics teacher Ayatollah Nasseri laid to rest in Iran’s Isfahan

By IFP Editorial Staff

The body of ethics scholar the late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Nasseri has been laid to rest in the central city of Isfahan after a funeral procession in the city.

He passed away while hospitalized on Friday, after a period of illness.

The leader of the Islamic Revolution sent a message of condolence on his passing away, calling the late ayatollah a “great scholar and ethics teacher.”

Ayatollah Nasseri was born in the city of Dolatabad Norkhar near Isfahan in 1930.

He was a teacher at Isfahan’s seminary school and taught ethics and other Islamic topics in the city’s Kamar Zarrin mosque for years.

Local officials announced three days of mourning, starting from Saturday, for his passing away.

