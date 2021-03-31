Biden Continuing Trump’s Acts of Terror against Iran: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the new US administration is following the lead of former President Donald Trump, who committed an act of terror against Iranians by imposing sanctions on them.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the Biden administration is just saying, in word, that it wants to lift the sanctions without taking any practical steps to do so.

“The Trump administration was the most wicked one in the US history,” said Rouhani.

“And the new US administration is continuing Trump’s acts of terror against Iran. It is refusing to release our frozen assets, impeding our trade and even denying Iran access to coronavirus vaccines,” he stressed.

Rouhani added Washington is seeking to create the impression that it is Iran which is reluctant to cooperate when it comes to lifting the sanctions.

He said the new US administration is lying when it says it takes months for Washington to return to its commitments.

“It can be done in just one day,” he said.

President Rouhani reiterated Iran will fully live up to its obligations once the White House does so.

Iran began rolling back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal nearly two years ago. That took place a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reinstated sanctions on Iran.