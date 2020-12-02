Belgian Foreign Minister Condemns Fakhrizadeh Assassination

Belgian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès had a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

In this phone call, the Belgian top diplomat condemned the terrorist assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral consular issues.

Belgium arrested Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in 2018, and has kept him detained so far, on charges of being linked to a bomb attack plot in the French capital of Paris.

There are speculations that Iran might be interested in securing the release of Assadi in return for the release of an Iranian-Swedish citizen, Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been sentenced to death in Iran on charge of espionage.