Bedridden Iranian Teacher Hailed for Teaching Students Online

In a phone conversation, Mohsen Hajimirzaee appreciated efforts by Ms. Jafari, and English Language teacher, for continuing to educate her students while being ill.

A photo showing the bedridden teacher running online courses has gone viral on social media.

“This photo deserved so much honour as it showed a committed and responsible school teacher being so much caring about her students,” said the minister in the phone conversation.

He wished the Jafari a rapid recovery, and added, “I thank you on behalf of all teachers whose efforts have made a difference.”