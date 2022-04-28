Baku says welcomes Iran presence in reconstruction of liberated Azeri areas

Jeyhun Bayramov, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, also expressed pleasure with the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. Bayramov added that Baku hopes the land borders of Iran and Azerbaijan will reopen soon.

He also underscored the joint support of Islamic countries for the rights of the Palestinians, saying the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the rotating president of the Non-Aligned Movement, is ready to receive, follow up and support the proposals on the Palestinian issue and on defending the rights of the Palestinian people in NAM.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the advent of Eid ul-Fitr and underlined the need for continuing the exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian referred to the control of the Covid pandemic in both countries and stressed the necessity of reopening land borders of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran’s top diplomat further spoke about the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine, especially in al-Aqsa Mosque, and voiced hope that given the rotating presidency of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, this country will be able to use its capacities to play an effective role in stopping the bloodshed and the violation of the rights of Palestinians.