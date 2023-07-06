“Bahamian-flagged oil tanker collides with Iranian vessel, flees scene in Persian Gulf “

The organization, citing the coast guard in Iran’s Hormozgan Province along the Persian Gulf, said the Richmond Voyager tanker hit an Iranian vessel with an Iranian vessel with seven crew members on board, five of whom were severely wounded.

The tanker then continued to sail on regardless of international maritime law and regulations on accidents at sea, it added.

In the early hours of the collision, the owner of the Iranian vessel requested the immediate seizure of the offending tanker from the judicial authorities of Hormozgan.

The offending oil tanker was identified the next morning, but it fled into the territorial waters of Oman without paying attention to the warnings of the Iranian naval forces.

Oman, the report said, was informed of the incident and a legal process is ongoing into the case.

On Wednesday, the US Navy said that it prevented Iranian forces from seizing two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Naval Forces Central Command said a guided missile destroyer, the USS McFaul had driven off Iranian vessels attempting to intercept two oil tankers off the coast of Oman.