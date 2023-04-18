Ayatollah Khamenei: Student demands must be realistic and coupled with scientific solutions  

Speaking during an address to a group of university students, Ayatollah Khamenei said “polarization” is what is sought by the enemy. The enemy’s strategy is to make us pessimistic about ourselves.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that student activism must not lead to divisions in the country and that the demands of students need to be realistic and coupled with scientific and practical solutions.

The leader underlined that he accepts that there are problems in Iran but “I cannot accept that disappointment originates inside the country.”

“Problems wouldn’t disappoint an energetic and young student”, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

The leader said when Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, called for the former Iranian Shah to be toppled, even great revolutionaries of the time thought that dislodging the despot was far-fetched, but later all people saw that Imam Khomeini’s prediction came true.

He added that during the Iraqi imposed war, the entire world was against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but at the end of the day, Iran prevailed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to a request for a referendum by some former officials about foreign and domestic policy issues. He rejected the notion, saying nowhere in the world, they hold referenda on such matters.

The leader said, “How can all people taking part in a referendum analyze such an issue?”

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that a danger that must be avoided is to make rash decisions.

As for privatization, the leader said the targets that he had set in this regard have not been achieved but the country has made some good achievements.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the privatization law was good but noted that even a good law could be enacted in a poor manner.